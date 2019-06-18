BIDDEFORD - George Donald "Don" Gregoire, 86, of Biddeford, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford. He was born in Biddeford, Sept. 28, 1932, the son of Henry A. and Rose (Courtois) Gregoire. He was predeceased by his brother Norman; his wife, Fern; and their son, Jeff; his sister, Paulyne (Gregoire) Curro and her husband, Saro Curro.
He graduated from St. Louis High School in the class of 1950 and served with the U.S. Army in the 7th Signal Company during the Korean Conflict. After completing the naval architecture apprenticeship program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, he graduated with highest honor as a designer and worked there for 32 years retiring in 1991.
He was a member and past president of the St. Louis Alumni Association and was a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan.
Surviving are his nieces and nephews: Anthony Curro and wife Sandra, Kay Curro, Mark Gregoire and wife Linda, Steve Gregoire and wife Connie, Donna Mitchell and husband David, Ken Gregoire and wife Dorothy, Michelle Gregoire, and several great nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on June 18, 2019