Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia A. Perry. View Sign Service Information Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home & Cremation Service 71 Maple St Cornish , ME 04020 (207)-625-3221 Send Flowers Obituary

LIMERICK - On, July 6, 2019, a wonderful woman was lost to complications of lung disease. Georgia A. Perry, 80, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was born in the home of her parents, Emil A. Kohutek and Matilda (Tillie) B. (Svrcek) Kohutek, of Rowena, Texas, both of Czech descent, and only spoke the Czech language at home. Georgia did not learn English until she entered first grade. She graduated valedictorian in 1956 from St. Joseph's High School, and was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Church, both in Rowena, and then at St. Matthew's Church in Limerick.



As a young girl living on a farm, she picked cotton until she graduated from high school. Immediately after graduation she was employed at the San Angelo National Bank where she worked on posting and IBM machines. She married Richard W. Perry in 1957, moved to Maine, and sold real estate for 11 years. For the next 37 years, she was most proud of the integral part she played in the realization and creation of the Willowbrook At Newfield Museum. She spent several years restoring artifacts and buildings, until the official opening of the Museum in 1970, and continued her restoration work that included the 1894 Armitage-Herschell carousel, while also serving as the director of the museum, until her retirement.



Georgia's hobbies and pastimes were working on crossword puzzles and cryptograms and she was an avid golfer for many years. She had a picture puzzle on her table at all times, and she also enjoyed going to the Mill in Limerick and to the Oxford Casino.



She is survived by her brother, James Kohutek and wife, Mary Jane of Dallas, Texas; three daughters, Carla Bart (Gary) of Bellaire, MI; Tracy Kelley (Jay) of Old Orchard Beach; and Sandy Levesque (Mark) of Limerick; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to recognize the exceptional staff at the Gosnell House for their caring and kindness while Georgia was in their care.



The family will receive visitors on Wednesday July 10, at Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple Street (Rt. 25), Cornish, Maine, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a memorial service directly following. Online condolence messages can be submitted at



In lieu of flowers, friends and family may choose to remember Georgia through support of the



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



11 Hunnewell Road



Scarborough, ME 04074



LIMERICK - On, July 6, 2019, a wonderful woman was lost to complications of lung disease. Georgia A. Perry, 80, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was born in the home of her parents, Emil A. Kohutek and Matilda (Tillie) B. (Svrcek) Kohutek, of Rowena, Texas, both of Czech descent, and only spoke the Czech language at home. Georgia did not learn English until she entered first grade. She graduated valedictorian in 1956 from St. Joseph's High School, and was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Church, both in Rowena, and then at St. Matthew's Church in Limerick.As a young girl living on a farm, she picked cotton until she graduated from high school. Immediately after graduation she was employed at the San Angelo National Bank where she worked on posting and IBM machines. She married Richard W. Perry in 1957, moved to Maine, and sold real estate for 11 years. For the next 37 years, she was most proud of the integral part she played in the realization and creation of the Willowbrook At Newfield Museum. She spent several years restoring artifacts and buildings, until the official opening of the Museum in 1970, and continued her restoration work that included the 1894 Armitage-Herschell carousel, while also serving as the director of the museum, until her retirement.Georgia's hobbies and pastimes were working on crossword puzzles and cryptograms and she was an avid golfer for many years. She had a picture puzzle on her table at all times, and she also enjoyed going to the Mill in Limerick and to the Oxford Casino.She is survived by her brother, James Kohutek and wife, Mary Jane of Dallas, Texas; three daughters, Carla Bart (Gary) of Bellaire, MI; Tracy Kelley (Jay) of Old Orchard Beach; and Sandy Levesque (Mark) of Limerick; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.The family would like to recognize the exceptional staff at the Gosnell House for their caring and kindness while Georgia was in their care.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday July 10, at Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple Street (Rt. 25), Cornish, Maine, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a memorial service directly following. Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers, friends and family may choose to remember Georgia through support of theGosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074 Published in Journal Tribune on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close