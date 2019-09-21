Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Boucher. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Gerard Boucher, 96, of Biddeford, passed away on Sept, 19, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Homes in Scarborough. He was born in Biddeford, on May 18, 1923, to parents Joseph and Annie (Lemire) Boucher.



Growing up he spent many pleasant summers at his parent's cottage at Fortune Rocks. Sunday was a cherished time with his large family of three brothers and five sisters, nieces and nephews.



Gerard was educated locally, attending Biddeford Public Schools. After his schooling, he joined the army and served his country during



Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Rita Lariviere, and they married on May 17, 1947, at St. Andre's Church in Biddeford. He worked as a loom fixer in both the Pepperell and Biddeford mills retiring in 1987. Gerard was a longtime member of the American Legion and the AARP.



He enjoyed gardening growing tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and many others vegetables which he shared with family and neighbors.



He was a devoted father to his son, Roger, and daughter, Ann, and involved in all of the activities. One way that he supported his son was to umpire Roger's little league games. He also encouraged Ann as a cheerleader.



He shared his love for pigeons with his son. He loved to race and display his pigeons at pigeon shows. They would frequently visit his many pigeon buddies and talk about each other birds. Going to pigeon shows in the fall, stopping and having a hot dog was one of their favorite times. The two of them would even travel as far as Manchester to visit a friend and purchase a few new birds.



When his two grandsons were born, he took the same interest in their activities. Fishing and swimming with his grandsons at his camp at Barkers Pond brought great pleasure. He liked to watch them water ski, kneeboard and wake boarding. Campfires by the pond started 35 years ago and roasting marshmallow and hot dogs was a favorite activity. In the fall, he used to come over and watch them jump in leaf piles and going to fairs with them and watch them pat the animals and do pony rides. He was at all of their little league, soccer and football games. When they were in high school, he used to follow the Thornton Academy and Biddeford football games and band competition. He even helped as a band booster by selling French fries and attended their band competition.



When he was blessed with two great-granddaughters, he would come over often to visit them at Roger's house where he would spend time and play with them. He also enjoyed time with his great-grandsons even though he was advancing in age.



About 37 years ago, his grandson, Joseph, nicknamed him "Pep" instead of "Pepere". That name stuck with him to this day. Pep's smile will be missed by his son, Roger and wife, Colette; his daughter, Ann; his grandsons, Joseph and wife, Amy, Jay and wife, Amanda; and his great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Addison, Bryce, Tucker and Nick.



He is also survived by one brother, Alcide of Biddeford, and several nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. To share condolences on line, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations in memory of Gerard may be made to: The



383 US Route 1



Suite 2C



Scarborough, ME 04074



