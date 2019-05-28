BIDDEFORD - Gerard P. Nolette, 92, of Biddeford, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born April 17, 1927 in Saco, a son of Oscar and Aurore (St. Onge) Nolette and was educated locally. Gerard graduated from St. Louis High School with the Class of 1945.

Gerard served with the U.S. Army during World War II.

On July 4, 1974, he married Jacqueline Daigneault at St. Mary's Church. She died June 21, 1985. On Dec. 19, 1987, he married Muriel Dubreuil Lord at St. Mary's Rectory. She died in Dec. 22, 2006.

Mr. Nolette's long work history included five years at Bates Mfg. Co, 10 years at Clayton Buick in Saco, eight years at Haverty Buick in Portland, 10 years at the Autowise warehouse in Portland, eight years at Subler Trucking in Saco and five years with Cole's Express, retiring in 1988.

He was a member of the Biddeford Chapter of the American Legion and enjoyed woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Nolette, April 17, 1985.

Surviving are three brothers, Ralph Nolette of Sanford, Sylvio Nolette of Hollis and Oscar Nolette of Biddeford; two sisters, Cecile Webster and Dorothy Laverriere both of Biddeford; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

