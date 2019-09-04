Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tasker Funeral Home - Dover 621 Central Ave Dover , NH 03820 (603)-742-4961 Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Ignatius Cemetery Sanford , NH Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER, N.H. - Gertrude "Trudy" M. Carignan, 88, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 following a brief period of failing health due to natural causes.



Trudy was born to the late Arthur and Lucina LeBrun of Sanford on Dec. 29, 1930. She attended St. Ignatius High School in Sanford and graduated in 1949.



Trudy worked at GE and other local businesses following graduation. She married Raymond Carignan on May 7, 1955 while he was in the Army and enjoyed 62 years of marriage before Raymond's passing in 2017. Trudy was a loving mother and homemaker raising her four children in Dover N.H. She enjoyed playing tennis, watching her beloved Red Sox and Patriots on TV, and was an avid reader and patron of the local library.



Trudy is survived by her children, Leslie Strayer and husband Jeffrey of Barrington, N.H., Craig Carignan of College Park, Md., Douglas Carignan and wife Susan of Laconia, N.H., and Neil Carignan and significant other Breanne Blakney of Strafford, N.H.; her grandchildren, Kendra, Joshua, Rachel, Kayla, Zachary, and Corban; and great-granddaughter Jaiden; her brothers, Roland LeBrun of Sanford, Conrad LeBrun of Somersworth, N.H., and Richard LeBrun of Springvale.



Trudy was predeceased by her sister Lucille Edwards, her brother Gerard LeBrun, her sister Marguerite LeBrun, and her brother Michael LeBrun.



The family wishes to thank all who cared for her during her last days, especially the dedicated nursing staff at Langdon Place.



A graveside service will be held at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford Maine at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2019.



Please go to



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the



(pancan.org)



to fight the disease that took the life of her loving husband, Raymond and dear brother, Michael.



