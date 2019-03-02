Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenola G. Shorey.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Glenola G. Shorey, 91, of Kavanaugh Road, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Lyman, Dec. 2, 1927 the daughter of Lewis and Mary Langley Gordon.

Glenola attended school in Alfred and later Thornton Academy. She worked for many years for New England Telephone at the Biddeford office.

Glenola and her family operated local convenience stores for many years. The first store was Saco Ave Variety in Old Orchard Beach and then the Ocean Park Variety Store for 15 years. Most recently, she and her husband owned and operated Shorey Appliance and Repair in Old Orchard Beach.

She enjoyed traveling and visited many of the Civil War sites with her husband George. Glenola was a member of the United Baptist Church and the Ocean Park Association.

She is predeceased by her husband George, three brothers Lewis Gordon, Basil Gordon and Nathan Gordon and a sister Norma Bragg.

Survivors include a daughter Lynn M. Cole Desrochers and son-in-law Richard A. Desrochers of Old Orchard Beach, a brother Anthony Gordon of Biddeford, a sister Noreen Parker of Portland, a grandchild Andrew and wife Erin and two great-grandchildren Adeline and Cole, also several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the United Baptist Church, Rev. Beverly Lowell and Dr. Burton Howe will officiate.

Private family burial was held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, where she laid to rest next to her husband George.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory, please consider the United Baptist Church, 318 Main St, Saco or to the Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, Maine 04074.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St. Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements.