OCEAN PARK - Gloria M. Walker, 80, formerly of Saco and Ocean Park, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born Nov. 15, 1938 in Biddeford, a daughter of Raymond and Amanda (Goudreau) Cordeau.
Educated locally, she graduated from St. Mary's School in 1953 and from Biddeford High School in 1957, where she had played on the girls' basketball team.
On Nov. 23, 1957, she married George C. Walker Jr. in Washington, D.C.
A devoted homemaker and mother, she had also worked for Peerless Insurance Co. as a claims adjuster. Gloria was an avid reader. In her 60s she returned to school at USM/UMA and in 2008 earned her bachelor's degree in social science.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 38 years, George, on Jan. 23, 1996; and her grandson, Dustin Giroux on August 1, 2010; she was also predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Gerald and Paul Cordeau.
Surviving are, two daughters, Sandy Gregoire of Portland, Carole Walker Lepauloue of Hollis, two sons, George C.Walker III of Bremen, Ga., Bryan Walker and wife, Carrie of Hollis; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visiting Hours will 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Biddeford on Friday at 10 a.m. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
