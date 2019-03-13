Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Chenard.

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. - Guy Chenard, age 57 of Middleboro, passed away after a lengthy illness on March 7, 2019 at VA Boston Healthcare in Brockton.

He was the beloved son of David and RoseMarie (Poitras) Chenard of Maine. He was the loving father of Crystal Harry and her husband Christopher of Brimfield, and April McNamara of Foxboro. He was the cherished grandfather of Caydence, Warren, and Kenneth. He was the brother of Brent Chenard of Jacksonville, Florida, Kristin Hallisey and her husband William Jr. of Plymouth.

Guy was born on March 25, 1961 in Biddeford, Maine. He was a graduate of Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston. He served in the United States Navy and received the Good Conduct Award, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and M16-A1 Service Rifle (Sharpshooter) Award. He was employed as a Project Manager for ConServ.

Guy was a "Jack of all Trades" and Master Carpenter he especially had a talent and enjoyed finish carpentry. He could make anything and his children enjoyed the many gifts of his talents. He was a member of the VFW and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Guy will be known for being a hard worker and especially for the love he had for his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, 9 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers Guy's family is requesting that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or .

