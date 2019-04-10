Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Goodrow.

SACO - Helen Meserve Baril Goodrow, age 91, of Saco, passed away peacefully Sunday morning April 7, 2019 at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco.

She was born in Hollis, Maine on April 12, 1930 the daughter of Chester and Eletha Harmon Meserve.

Helen attended school in Hollis and went on to work in the local woolen mills. She met and married Leopold "Paul" Baril from Biddeford. They resided in Biddeford for a while and then built a permanent home in Saco. During this time, they had a daughter and a son Leopold Jr. who died at birth. Helen enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. Her family was always most important to her.

Later in Life, Helen took a nursing course with the Red Cross. After she received her certificate, Helen worked at the Trull Hospital in Biddeford and several various nursing homes including Evergreen Manor in Saco for many years. Helen enjoyed traveling with Paul to Canada to visit with friends and family. She also enjoyed gardening and growing flowers especially glads. Her most enjoyed part of life was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a caring woman and always was willing to help family, neighbors, and friends with anything she could.

As her health deteriorated, Helen went to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Dayton. She later resided at the Pavilion Healthcare Facility in Sanford and then Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco getting more care that she needed. She was very well liked and she enjoyed the staff at both facilities. She was well known as an elaborate story teller and her stories were well liked by all.

Helen was predeceased by eight siblings. Clarence "Bud" Meserve, Howard "Huggy" Meserve, John Meserve, Lawrence "Bill" Meserve, Evelyn "Pink" Berry, Melba Ackley, Judy Emmons, and Ruth Harmon; and two grandsons, Jay and Keith Mullett.

Helen is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter Linda Baril Mullett and son-in-law Alan Mullett; grandson Jeff Mullett and his wife Jennifer; two grandchildren Lauren Mullett of Woburn, Massachusetts and Ryan Mullett of Lyman, Maine; many nieces and nephews; and very special friends Jeri, Aislin, and Joanie who lovingly helped with her healthcare.

At her request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Bear Hill Cemetery in Hollis with Deacon Kevin Jacques officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory can be given to the Animal Refuge League 46 Holland Road, West Kennebunk, ME 04043.