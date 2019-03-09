Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Y. Thomas.

SACO - Helen Y. Thomas, 70, of Saco, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough.

She was born Oct. 15, 1948 in Biddeford, a daughter of Amedee and Simone (Beaudoin) Marchand and was educated locally, graduating from Biddeford High School.

Helen had been employed as a Document Controller at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 20 years and had developed strong relationships with her co-workers; she retired Feb. 1, 2018.

Helen enjoyed watching football. Her two favorite teams were the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Her travels took her to Scotland, San Diego, California and exotic locations, including an African Safari, however, she was devoted to her mother, home and family, spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Surviving are two sisters Joan Remillard and husband Richard of Old Orchard Beach and Carmen Doliber and husband Fred of Arundel; a brother Donald Marchand and wife Claire of Biddeford; 11 nieces and nephews; and many grandnieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Service will follow at noon in the Hope Chapel. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074.

