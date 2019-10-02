SACO - Ida M. (Dube) Nanos, 96, of Saco, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was born in Biddeford on Dec. 27, 1922 to Albert and Georgianna (Valliere) Dube. She was educated locally, attending Saco and Biddeford schools.
On April 22, 1961, Ida married Charles Nanos in St. Demetrios Church in Biddeford. She enjoyed traveling, and working around her home.
Ida is survived by her two sisters, Doris Matteau of Plainville, Conn., and Lorraine Vereneau of New Britain, Conn.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Charles Nanos in 2005, as well as brother, Roger Dube and sisters Rollande Deschambeault, Therese Lamontagne and Noella Hayford.
A funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at St. Demetrios Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco, followed by burial at St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford.
Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019