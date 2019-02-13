Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene M. Kerrigan.

ACTON - Irene M. Kerrigan, 85, of Acton passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Kennebunk.

She was born on June 18, 1933, to the late Ralph and Irene Bennett in Boston, Massachusetts. She grew up in Marshfield, Massachusetts and lived there for most of her life.

She and her husband moved to Maine after his retirement, and they have been here since the 1980s.

Irene loved traveling with her husband Bob especially to Hawaii, which they visited 13 times. She also went to Australia, New Zealand, and Tahiti. She loved books and reading. She was a librarian at the Acton Library for a short time.

Mostly, Irene loved her family. She enjoyed her grandchildren very much.

She is predeceased by a husband, Michael Kerrigan, a husband, Robert Dunbar, and her sister Carol Allen.

Survivors include daughters, Michele Whitcomb and Janet Kerrigan, a son, Thomas Kerrigan, a daughter Patricia Kerrigan, and a son James Kerrigan, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the local hospice center of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.