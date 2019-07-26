Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene M. Leclerc. View Sign Service Information Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 (207)-324-4104 Send Flowers Obituary

SANFORD - Irene M. Leclerc, 91, passed away at Greenwood Nursing Home in Sanford on Monday, July 22, 2019.



Irene was born on Feb. 25, 1928 to Clara and Wilfrid Roux in Dover, N.H. She graduated from Dover High School in 1946 and started working at the local phone company as an operator. She met and married Donald Bolger in 1955 and they moved to the Sanford area, where they raised five children.



Irene eventually went to work at Gene's Bakery where she worked for 15 years as a cake decorator, a job she truly loved. During this time she decorated many wedding cakes along with the Bi-Centennial cake for the town of Sanford.



Irene married Leo Leclerc in 1992. They resided in Shapleigh and spent many fun winters in Hudson, Fla.



Her favorite activities included Japanese Bunka embroidery, baking, bingo, and relaxing at the beach. She especially loved spending time with her family.



In 2016, while a resident at Atria in Kennebunk, she was recognized by the International Council of Active Aging for her completion of the Presidential Active Life Style Awards Fitness Program.



Surviving are four children, Lynne McDougal, Bruce Bolger, Gayle Ballou, and Laurie Sirois; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Langlois; a stepdaughter, Janice DeRose and a stepson, Jeffery Bolger. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Leo; her son, James Bolger, stepson Jeffery Leclerc; and her brothers Roland and David Roux.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale, with interment following at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery. Immediately following services, friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at the Town Club in Sanford located on 4 Washington St. on the 4th floor.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations to the:



American Heart



Association/



PO Box 417005



Boston, MA 02241-7005



