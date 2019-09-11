Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. George Driscoll. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Church Saco , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SACO - J. George Driscoll, 84, of Saco, passed away at home early Monday morning on Sept. 9, 2019.He was born in Chelmsford, Mass. on Feb. 28, 1935, a son of Charles and Mary (Campbell) Driscoll.George graduated from Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass. He served his country in the United States Navy . He received his bachelors degree from Bentley College and also studied at Northeastern University.On Oct. 5, 1958, George married his wife Nancy (Sparrow) Driscoll.He was employed by Raytheon for over 30 years, while residing in Concord, Mass. George and Nancy moved to Ocean Park / Kinney Shores during retirement and enjoyed many winters in Jensen Beach, Fla.His hobbies included tennis in his earlier years and most recently golfing. He was a former member of the Ocean Park Association and of Biddeford Saco Country Club.Most of all, George loved his family and the time he spent with them. The family has created many wonderful memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.Mr. Driscoll was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco and of St. Joseph's Church in Stuart, Fla.He was predeceased by one son, Robert Wayne Driscoll on Dec. 12, 2017; and by siblings, Charles John Driscoll and Mary Shanks.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Driscoll; two children, Mary Ann Florek and her husband, Francis, Charles George Driscoll, and Sandra Otis, and daughter-in-law, Ann Driscoll. He is also survived by six grandchildren, David Driscoll and his wife, Brittany, Patrick Driscoll, A.J., Jack, Christopher and Nicholas Florek; as well as several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco. Entombment will be private at a later date in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view George's memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019

