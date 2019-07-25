Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline M. Mininni. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ARUNDEL - Jacqueline "Migonne" Mininni, 92, of Arundel and formerly of Biddeford, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, enabling her soul to happily reunite with her beloved and much missed husband, Paul.



Jacqueline was born in Daveluyville, Quebec, Canada on March 30, 1927. She was one of 13 children of Donat and Yvonne (Bellefeuille) Boucher and raised in Canada on a farm that sustained her family. At age 16, Jacqueline and her family relocated to Maine.



Jacqueline spent many years of her life working for shoe manufacturers as a teaching supervisor and also as an experienced fancy stitcher. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and was known for her elegant stained glass work including intricate lamps, wall hangings and elaborate paneled doors. She was a skilled artisan.



One of her fondest memories was an oversees trip with her husband, daughter and granddaughter, visiting Italy, Sicily, Israel, Egypt, Cypress, Greece and Rome. Those memories, along with her family, brought her great joy and comfort in her final years.



She will always live on in the memories of her friends and family and will be missed by many.



She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Leo Paul Mininni on Sept. 16, 2003 and by four siblings, Theresa Fortin, Giselle Boucher, Gaston and Yvon Boucher.



She is survived by one daughter, Monique Robitaille, her husband Paul; granddaughter, Angie Morin; and two, much loved great-grandchildren, London and Brady Morin; godchild, Robert Mininni; and siblings, Lucille Petrin, Lise Huard, Jean Guy, Jacques, Claude and Norman Boucher; nieces and nephews.



A visiting hour will be from 11-12 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Jacqueline's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit



The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her dedicated home caregivers, Sandy, Marilyn, Beth, Christina and the loving staff of The Maine Veterans' Home who blessed her final years and days here on earth with care and kindness.



In Jacqueline's name, donations may be made to



Maine Veteran's Home



C/O Activities Department



290 - U.S. Route 1



Scarborough, ME 04074



ARUNDEL - Jacqueline "Migonne" Mininni, 92, of Arundel and formerly of Biddeford, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, enabling her soul to happily reunite with her beloved and much missed husband, Paul.Jacqueline was born in Daveluyville, Quebec, Canada on March 30, 1927. She was one of 13 children of Donat and Yvonne (Bellefeuille) Boucher and raised in Canada on a farm that sustained her family. At age 16, Jacqueline and her family relocated to Maine.Jacqueline spent many years of her life working for shoe manufacturers as a teaching supervisor and also as an experienced fancy stitcher. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and was known for her elegant stained glass work including intricate lamps, wall hangings and elaborate paneled doors. She was a skilled artisan.One of her fondest memories was an oversees trip with her husband, daughter and granddaughter, visiting Italy, Sicily, Israel, Egypt, Cypress, Greece and Rome. Those memories, along with her family, brought her great joy and comfort in her final years.She will always live on in the memories of her friends and family and will be missed by many.She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Leo Paul Mininni on Sept. 16, 2003 and by four siblings, Theresa Fortin, Giselle Boucher, Gaston and Yvon Boucher.She is survived by one daughter, Monique Robitaille, her husband Paul; granddaughter, Angie Morin; and two, much loved great-grandchildren, London and Brady Morin; godchild, Robert Mininni; and siblings, Lucille Petrin, Lise Huard, Jean Guy, Jacques, Claude and Norman Boucher; nieces and nephews.A visiting hour will be from 11-12 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Jacqueline's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her dedicated home caregivers, Sandy, Marilyn, Beth, Christina and the loving staff of The Maine Veterans' Home who blessed her final years and days here on earth with care and kindness.In Jacqueline's name, donations may be made toMaine Veteran's HomeC/O Activities Department290 - U.S. Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074 Published in Journal Tribune on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close