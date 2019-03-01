BIDDEFORD - Jacques R. Cadorette, 78 of Biddeford died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice following a long illness.

He was born in Biddeford, Nov. 29, 1940, the son of Raoul and Fernande (Desharnais) Cadorette.

Mr. Cadorette was educated locally and graduated from St Louis High school with the Class of 1959. He was trained with the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged due to a family hardship. Jacques owned and operated Cadorette's Hardware store for 12 years. In 1984 he left the hardware business in pursuit of his passion for the automobile industry and sold cars at many local dealerships, until officially retiring as a swap driver in 2018 from Frank Galos.

Mr. Cadorette was a member of the American Water Ski Association. He enjoyed competitive water skiing and was a self-taught barefoot waterskiier and continued to do so well into his 70s.

He is survived by Aline, his wife of 35 years; a daughter, Julie Cyr and husband Gerald Cyr Jr., of Old Orchard Beach; a son, John Cadorette and wife Julann of Biddeford; two stepsons, Alain Turgeon and wife Hue of Biddeford and Ronald Turgeon and wife Rita of Biddeford; grandchildren, Rachel Cyr, Rose Cyr, Avery Cadorette, Chloe Cadorette, Ian Turgeon, Lyle Turgeon, and Alina Turgeon; a sister Marcelle Paquette of Saco; a niece Janice Korda and husband Jon of Saco; along with many family members from Canada.

Visiting hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 and a Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on March 4, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jacques to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

To share condolences online, please visit www.hopememorial.com