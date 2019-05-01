KENNEBUNK - James Francis Smith, 79, of Kennebunk, passed away on April 27, 2019.

He was born in York, Maine on Aug. 18, 1939 to Francis Clay Smith and Beulah (Welch) Smith and graduated from York High School.

He married Jo-Anne Talpey and worked as a master mechanic after serving in the U.S. Army.

He was predeceased by his parents; half-sisters; his wife Jo-Anne; and his son James Smith.

He is survived by sons Donald Smith of Kennebunk, Stephen Smith of South Berwick and Francis Smith of Rochester, New Hampshire; three grandchildren Marcus Smith, Matthew Smith and James Smith; a brother Richard Smith of York; nephews Timothy Smith of Wells and Matthew Smith of York.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Kennebunk, 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043.