BIDDEFORD - James J. Langan, 74 of Biddeford, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Southern Maine Medical Center.

He was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, the son of Francis J. and Edna B. (Lingis) Langan. James graduated from Brockton High School in Massachusetts and attended Bridgewater State College.

Mr. Langan worked as a corrections officer for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Bridgewater State Hospital, retiring in 2001.

James served in the Army during Vietnam War and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1044 Biddeford. He loved spending time with his little dog Maddie, being outdoors, reading and keeping up with the news.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline (Pike), sons Steven J. Langan, and Brian J. Langan both of Biddeford; stepdaughters Laura Nash of Dedham, Massachusetts and Colleen Van Voorhis and husband Daniel of Alfred.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

