SANFORD - Janice L. (Richardson) Brooks, 81, of Diamond Lane, passed away June 15, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, following complications of a stroke. She was the daughter of Cecile and Martha A. (Avery) Richardson.
Janice worked at Aleta Dress Shop, Romac Orchards and various Shoe Shops in the Sanford area. She loved camping and was a member of the Lucky Loons Camping Club. Janice stayed involved at the Trafton Senior Center in Sanford where she had many friends who enjoyed taking trips. Right up until her stroke, Janice played cards a couple of nights a week.
Janice was delighted with her trip to California to meet her first great-grandchild. She especially loved having her family visit.
She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Ernest J. Brooks and several brothers and sisters-in-law. Surviving are her loving companion, Clement Simoneau and his family; her children, Ernest J Brooks, Jr. and Dori Lynn, Robert A. Brooks and Kathy, Mrs. David Neville (Wanda), Mrs. Roger Michaud (Mary), Janet Brooks, Mrs. Robert Lyle (Sandra); sister, Mrs. Lucian Poulin (Joni), brothers-in-law, Mr and Mrs. Robert Brooks (Gloria), Mr and Mrs David Brooks (Edith), sisters-in-law, Mrs. Joan Lebretton, Mrs. Ruth Deshane, Mrs. June Conley, Mrs. Jean Wetherall, Avis Cote; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and extended Ellis family.
At her request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, ME. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com
Published in Journal Tribune on June 21, 2019