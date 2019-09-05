BIDDEFORD - Mr. Jean-Paul Boucher passed away Sept. 2, 2019 following an extended illness.
Mr. Boucher was born May 24, 1940 to Jean-Paul Boucher and Margaret Bourgault Boucher in Biddeford He was a French teacher at Biddeford High School for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed taking family and friends deep sea fishing from his home in Hill's Beach and carpentry work. He also enjoyed trips to Quebec and Montreal.
Mr. Boucher is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michel Boucher; and two sons, Jean-Pierre Boucher and Dominic Boucher.
Mr. Boucher is survived by his wife, Agnes Ann Boucher of Hill's Beach, Biddeford; daughter and son-in-law, Ruth Ann and Tom Grondin of Sanford; grandchildren, Alexander Grondin and Aimee Grondin of Sanford.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019