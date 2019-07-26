Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne S. Gagne. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERBORO - Jeanne S. Gagne 72, of Waterboro died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born in Biddeford, Nov. 29, 1946, daughter of John and Lucille (Frappier) Paul. Jeanne was educated locally and graduated from Biddeford High School.



On Oct. 31 1964, she married Brian Fred Gagne at St. Andre's Church.



Jeanne was a self-employed lobster woman for many years, retiring in 2006.



Mrs. Gagne enjoyed travelling. Her favorite trip was to Disneyworld with the kids.



Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Brian Fred Gagne. She is survived by two daughters, Melissa and husband Mark Parandelis of Old Orchard Beach and Donna Moore and fiancé Leonard Williams of Waterboro, two sons, Brian Gagne and wife Lori of Waterboro and Gerard Gagne and wife Alice of Biddeford; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews



Visiting hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday July 30, in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.



In lieu of flowers,



donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to:



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



11 Hunnewell Rd.



Scarborough, ME 04074



