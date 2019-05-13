WELLS - Jeannette B. Legere, 91, of Wells, Maine and Mesa, Arizona, died on May 9 surrounded by her adoring family.

Born in Springvale, Maine, to Joseph and Marie Boutin, Jeannette kept moving throughout her 91 years - traveling across states and stages of her life with a sharp memory for where she'd been and a constant openness to what would come next.

She attended Sanford schools and was a lifelong learner. She worked in the Sanford textile mills, at Sprague Electric and in food service at the Sanford schools.

In her retirement, she drove throughout the United States with her husband and the love of her life, Leo Paul Legere, in their fifth-wheel camper. Decades later, she could still name every glorious or kitschy landmark off major U.S. highways.

She taught her children to be humble except when playing cards. She could show any novice how to crack a steamed lobster and find the best parts. She was a great reader and teller of stories. She danced with her whole body, even her lips. She recently loved her Alexa speaker, which brought her the miracle of endless Josh Groban songs.

Her faith was a guiding force. She participated in the Daughters of Isabella and the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality. She volunteered during most of her life, most recently by knitting over 1,000 hats for newborns.

She is survived by her son Richard Legere and wife Bernadette of Portland; son Dennis Legere and wife Susan of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter Margaret Turner and husband Gene of Mesa, Arizona; daughter Elaine Smith and husband Paul of Phoenix, Arizona; and daughter-in-law Susan O'Connell of Wells.

She was Memere to 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and countless other children she embraced as family. She is also survived by her sister Theresa Cormier of Sanford, her sister-in-law Helen Legere and sister-in-law and dear friend Janice Boutin.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leo Paul, of 52 years and her siblings Joseph Boutin, Cecile Genest and John Boutin. She marked her 71st wedding anniversary on the day before she died.

Her family feels her loss profoundly, but will carry on the lessons and skills she taught, including finding joy in simple things, cherishing time with family, and making crepes.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at Bibber Memorial Chapel in Wells. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wells with a reception to follow at Village by the Sea.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of her unconditional love for children, we ask that you support the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center (https://bit.ly/2VvmTRH).

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jeannette's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com