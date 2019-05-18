BIDDEFORD - Jeannette C. Girard died Thursday, May 2, at age 91.

She is survived by son Mark P. Girard; grandchildren Peter A., Eric G. and Michele Girard; great-grandchildren Freida, Joan, and Alessandra Girard; and granddaughters-in-law Emily Fischer and Angela Girard. She was predeceased by infant twin daughters Marie Theresa and Catherine Ann; husband Arthur L. Girard; son Michael A. Girard; and siblings Elwood W. Clark, Arlene Zindell, Maxine Parent and June K. Clark.

Jeannette Evelyn Clark was born in Augusta Maine on Dec. 10, 1927 to Elwood and Ida Mae Clark. Jeannette met and married Arthur "Archie" Girard in Biddeford on June 7, 1947. They settled on Westmore Avenue in 1952 where they raised a family and regularly served as host for family events and neighborhood children. Jeannette was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and gave freely of her time and energy to the school, Cub scouts and numerous community and church causes. Jeannette worked primarily at New England Telephone and Telegraph as an operator and trainer, retiring in 1979.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Springbrook Center in Westbrook who provided compassionate and professional residential care and Compassus Hospice who assisted them in providing comfort and care during her final weeks.

Visiting hours will be Thursday evening May 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. and services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24 at the Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who desire to, to make donations in Jeannette's memory to The c/o Mark Girard, 5000 Mountainside Road, Loaf # 126, Carrabassett Valley ME. 04947.