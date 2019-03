Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerald R. Levesque Jr..

BIDDEFORD - Jerald R. Levesque Jr., 51, born March 8, 1967, passed away Monday, March 4 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough after a brief illness.

He leaves his wife, Doreen Townsend; his mother Norma Shoemaker; a brother Danny; a sister Shannon Littlefield; three children Sydney, Jarrett and Tavish; and four stepsons Alan, Riley, Todd and Dominic.

There are no funeral plans.