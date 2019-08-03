SACO - Jerry F. Garcia, Jr., 20, of Saco died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Maine Medical Center as a result of a moped accident. He was born in Titusville, Fla., Sept. 3, 1998, the son of Jerry F. and Jennifer L. (Overbeck) Garcia, Sr.
Jerry attended Biddeford High School and graduated with the class of 2017. Jerry was to attend college at Southern Maine Community College.
He enjoyed fishing, hanging out with friends and motorcycles. He died doing something he loved. He was deeply interested in the NASA Space Program.
He is survived by his parents of Saco; two sisters, Madeleine Payeur of Sanford and Elizabeth Garcia of Gorham, one brother, Josiah Garcia of Saco; grandparents; aunts, uncles; cousins; and two nephews.
Visiting Hours will be Monday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 5, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford. Following the burial, a reception will be at First United Pentecostal Church, 110 Old Orchard Rd., Saco.
Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019