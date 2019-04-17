Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo-Ann D. Rowell.

LYMAN - Jo-Ann D. Rowell, age 58, loving wife of Ronald Rowell Jr., passed away on April 12, 2019 at her home.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday April 19 from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at the Town of Kennebunk Dorothy E. Stevens Community Center from 4 to 8 p.m.