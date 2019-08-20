Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Ann Walsh McLaughlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPRINGVALE - Joan Ann Walsh McLaughlin, born Oct. 5, 1926 in Detroit, Mich., passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Joan was raised in the Bronx section of New York City, the daughter of Francis X. Walsh and Emily Sherwood Walsh. Joan graduated from New York University. She received both a masters and doctorate in health and physical education from Columbia University. Joan's lifelong interest in sports included competing at the national level in field hockey and swimming. Joan's advocacy for equal opportunity in sport for girls and young women was one of her life's missions, which helped set the groundwork for Title IX.



Joan met her late husband, James John McLaughlin while serving as the waterfront director at Camp Awanee in Brandon, Vt. During their 50-plus year marriage, Joan and Jim contributed to the communities of Springvale and Sanford. They moved to Springvale to accept positions at the former Nasson College where Joan taught women's physical education and Jim became the dean of students. After Nasson, Joan dedicated 29 years of her working life to Thornton Academy, in Saco, as a girl's physical education teacher and coach. Joan's community outreach included serving on numerous town committees, including the American Red Cross and the Sanford School Board.



Joan and her daughter, Mary Lou McLaughlin, of Salem Mass., shared a love of everything antique, the commitment to women in sport and the American Red Cross.



Her zeal for the history of things and her love of adventure and travel has been passed to her grandsons, James F. Trout, of Boston, Mass., Patrick K. Trout, of Richmond, Va. and her granddaughter, Caitlin E. McLaughlin Yaffe and husband, Seth A. Yaffe of Boston, Mass. Joan is also survived by her son, Michael F. McLaughlin, of Maryland and his wife, Laura and their six children.



Important to Joan were family, and her friends in Springvale, Sanford and at Mousam Lake where she and the family spent summers at their cottage once she no longer was a camp counselor.



The funeral service will be private. Arrangements are being made through Carl - Heald & Black at 580 Main Street, Springvale, Maine. Internment will follow later at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y.



Donations in Joan's memory can be made to the Springvale Historical Society or the Springvale/Sanford Chapter of the American Red Cross.







