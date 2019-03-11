OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Joan E. Smith, 88, of Smith Wheel Road passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Landing of Saco Bay.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 14, 1930 the daughter of Edith Critchley and Joseph Octeau.

She attended schools in Saco before moving to Old Orchard Beach and graduating from Old Orchard Beach High School.

Joan worked as an Operator for AT&T for many years.

She and her family were members of First Parish Congregational Church of Saco UCC and served on several boards and events.

She and her family were longtime residents of Old Orchard Beach. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and most of all her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Harry Smith, in 2018.

Survivors include a son Peter Smith and daughter-in-law Beth of Old Orchard Beach; a sister Jean Mitchel of Hyannis, Massachusetts; two grandchildren Peter Smith II and his companion Rachel Dumas of West Newfield and Zachary Smith of Old Orchard Beach; and five great-grandchildren Peter III, Isaac, Wyatt, Mason and Paisley.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. An 11 a.m. Funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Deborah Breault will officiate. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Harry.

Her family would like to send a special thanks to all the staff and nurses at the Landing of Saco Bay along with the Hospice Caregivers from Beacon Hospice of South Portland.