OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Joan T. Davis, 77, of Old Orchard Beach passed away on March 4, 2019, with her loving family by her side at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born Sept. 22, 1941 in Biddeford, a daughter of Earl and Yvette (Boucher) Sherwood. She was a 1959 graduate of St Andre's High School.

On May 21, 1960 she married Richard Davis at St. Andre's Church in Biddeford.

Joan was employed with Nike Shoe Manufacturing and at Walmart in Biddeford.

She enjoyed family outings and loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren having fun. She enjoyed doing puzzles and collecting lighthouses.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gosnell Memorial Hospice, the Visiting Nurses of Southern Maine, and the social workers for the wonderful care and comfort they provided to Joan and the family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2014, and her daughter Catherine Lamontagne, and her sister Patricia Howard, both in 2013

Surviving are two sons, Michael Davis of Washington and Brian Davis of Old Orchard Beach; a daughter Cecile Rogers of Biddeford; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with the eighth great-grandchild expected in September; a brother Allen Sherwood and his wife Erna of Colorado; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A private burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

