BIDDEFORD - Joanne E. Crepeau, 70, of Biddeford, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. She was born May 12, 1949, in Biddeford, the daughter of Ralph L. and Jeanne R. (Garon) Valliere. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1967.
On Oct. 10, 1970, she married Lucien Crepeau at St. Andre's Church.
Joanne maintained bookkeeping for their business, Lou's Service Center, and also worked at payroll and tax accounting firm in Saco as well as working previously for several insurance companies in Biddeford and Kennebunk until retiring in the spring of 2015.
She enjoyed reading, playing cards and electronic games, traveling to Las Vegas, Niagara Falls, the Gulf States from Georgia to Texas and cruising to Venice, Greece, and Rome. Watching her grandchildren play sports and having family gatherings gave her much joy.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Mark and Carl Valliere.
Survived by her husband, Lucien Crepeau of Biddeford; children, Patricia (Crepeau) Wise and husband, Zyron of Brunswick, Ga., Jaime (Crepeau) Labelle and husband, Roland of Saco, Peter Crepeau and wife, Olga of Gorham; four brothers, Raymond Valliere of Waterboro, William Valliere and wife, Theresa of Dayton, David Valliere and wife, Juli of Clayton, N.M., Michael Valliere and wife, Barbara of Waterboro; three grandchildren, Emily Crepeau, Justin Labelle and Cameron Crepeau; many nieces and nephews
Visiting hours will 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford.
Burial will be in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's memory may be made to
New England Cancer Specialists
2 Independence Drive
Kennebunk, ME 04043
or to
Hospice of Southern Maine
180 U.S. Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
or to
Gosnell Memorial Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Journal Tribune on July 12, 2019