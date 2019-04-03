Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Clements.

SPRINGVALE - John A. Clements, 71, of Springvale, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2019, at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Kennebunk.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1947, to John J. and Adelade (Whiting) Clements in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools.

His working life was spent as a barber. He owned and operated the Comb and Clipper Barber Shop since 1992, and recently retired.

John liked to read, was a fan of the New England Patriots, and loved dogs.

He is predeceased by his parents, and two sisters, Marlene Lewis and Shirley Clements.

Survivors include a sister, Beverly Anderson and her husband Andy, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, his best friend Ronald Mucci and his beloved dog Rusty.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com