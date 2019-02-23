KENNEBUNK - John Douglas Dickens, 81, a resident of Kennebunk and longtime public servant to many in York County, died peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family Tuesday evening, Feb. 19, 2019.

John was born Aug. 24, 1937, in York, Maine, the son of John S. and Mary Bracy Dickens, and grew up on Mount Desert Island. During the fire of 1947, as an 11-year-old boy, he carried food and drinks to the firefighters.

As an elite athlete, John was highly sought after and shared time between York and Wells high schools. John joined the Army in March 1956, serving as a military policeman. During his time in Germany, Elvis Presley was also serving there. Upon completing his tour in Germany, he was honorably discharged in February 1959.

John worked in heavy construction on the interstate highway systems in New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, as well as the atomic energy plants in Maine and Connecticut. He served as highway foreman, in Kennebunk, for 28 years, and as a deputy in the York County Sheriff Department until his death, for a total of 42 years.

John's loves included hunting, skiing, playing golf, digging clams and working. He owned a number of race horses through the years that he helped train and care for. He was a 50-year mason, a member of York Lodge #22 A.F & A.M in Kennebunk, Scottish Rite Body, Valley of Portland, and Kora Shrine Temple in Lewiston.

John is predeceased by a nephew, Sean Sheehy, and brother-in-law, John F. Sheehy.

Survivors include his loving wife, of 58 years, Eleanor Dickens; his daughters, Cindee Dickens and Jackie Dickens Walker; his grandchildren, Hannah, Naomi, Titus, John and Solomon; his great-grandchildren, Jayda, Makayla, Angela, Madison, Mason and Brooklyn; his sister, Marianne Sheehy; and Eleanor's sister Eedee and her husband, Jerry. He is also survived by five nieces, Jackie Lacy, Cherie Dopp, Janet Hennessey, Eileen Sheehy and Kerry Sheehy Randolph.

Visiting hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a Masonic Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 2019, from Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A Celebration of John's life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the Chapel. Spring Interment with military honors will be in First Parish Cemetery in York.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME. 04094 in John's memory.

