SANFORD - John Michael Thompson, 50, longtime resident of Sanford, Maine, unexpectedly died April 27, 2019.

He was married to Sandra (Camarro) Thompson for over 30 years, and was the proud father of two daughters, Julia E. Thompson and Ellie M. Thompson.

Born Sept. 20, 1968, and raised in Bradford, Massachusetts, John was the seventh of eight children of the late John Thompson, and Antonia (Thompson) Putnam.

He attended Whittier Regional Vo-Tech, and studied at York County Community College.

John was most recently employed as a foreman at the Paul White Company.

John was a self-taught jack-of-all-trades. Whether it was auto mechanics, plumbing, masonry, roofing, or electrical work, John would research and teach

himself the necessary skills. He would then use, and perfect those skills while gutting and rebuilding his family's home. There was no job too big or daunting that he couldn't learn, undertake, and master.

John was a gun enthusiast and collector, and liked to spend time at the shooting range.

He was also a lover of nature, enjoying the woods, camping, and snowmobiling.

He especially enjoyed spending time at his family's property in South Hiram, Maine.

Above all, John was devoted to his two daughters, the pride and joy of his life.

In addition to his wife, daughters, and mother, he is survived by his siblings, Deborah Day Cummings of Andover, Massachusetts, Douglas J. Thompson of Newton, New Hampshire,

Beth Thompson-Young of Paso Robles, California, William H. Thompson of Anson, Maine, Faith E. Tucker of Lancaster, Massachusetts, Walter A. Thompson of Haverhill, Massachusetts,

and Leila J. Thompson of Deerfield, New Hampshire; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 10 Church Street, Bradford, Massachusetts on May 23 at 11 am.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thompson Education Fund, c/o TD Bank, 1237 Main Street, Sanford ME.

