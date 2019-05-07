BIDDEFORD - John R. "Butch" Buckley, 76, of Guinea Road, died on May 4, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Biddeford, on July 24, 1942 the son of John and Helen Garon Buckley. As a boy he attended school in Biddeford at St. Mary's and then he graduated from Biddeford High School in 1960. During his younger years he was a skilled dancer and Jitterbug champion.

Butch proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

In 1969 he married Christina E. Brandt and they raised their family together in Biddeford. He spent many years working as a welder at Maremont as well as Gabriel Electronics in Scarborough. In his retirement years he worked at Crisel.

He enjoyed being outdoors and mowing his lawn with his riding mower, going for rides along the beach and sitting on his front lawn swing.

John also enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, infant son Patrick Buckley and his grandson Andrew Quirion in 2015.

John is survived by his wife of 50 years Christina Buckley of Biddeford; his daughter Kelly Quiron and husband Mark of Skowhegan; a son Karl John Buckley and wife Jen of Gorham; three grandchildren Luke, Jakob and Kaden; and a great-granddaughter Charlotte.

Friends and family may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco Thursday May 9, 2019 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday 10, 2019 at the funeral home, burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery on the Buckley Lot.

Graveside service will be conducted by the U.S. Army.

Providing Services to Veterans with Pride.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society PO Box 43 West Kennebunk, Maine 04094.