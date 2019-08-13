LYMAN - John T. King, 37, a resident of Lyman, died unexpectedly on Aug. 9, 2019. John was born in Biddeford on June 6, 1982, the son of John W. King, Jr. and Lisa M. Cyr. He attended Lyman Schools.
John was a long-time roofer and carpenter. He enjoyed woodworking and building bird houses, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his son and daughter, Corey King and Kayleigh King, both of Lyman; his father, John W. King Jr. of Lyman, his mother and stepfather, Lisa M. (Cyr) and Richard Ryan of Biddeford; a brother, James King of Biddeford, a sister, Marie King of Arundel, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Donations in John's memory can be made to the .
Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019