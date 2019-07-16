Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jolene A. LeClair. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Send Flowers Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Jolene A. LeClair, 66, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at home.



She was born Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Nov. 8, 1952. Her parents were Robert and Shirley (Whitehead) Noble. She graduated from Biddeford High School.



Jolene was employed as a waitress for 22 years at the Golden Rooster in Saco. She also worked for Biddeford Blanket for 10 years and most recently at the Hampton Inn in Saco.



Jolene was an avid reader and enjoyed using her iPad. She loved animals, especially her pug dogs, Wrinkles, Ebony and her recent dog, Ashley. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.



She is survived by her mother, Shirley Noble; her husband, Thomas C. LeClair; her daughter, Jessica L. Atwater and her husband, Adam and their children, Lillian, William and Mya; and two stepdaughters, Carrie Keely and her husband, David and their daughter Kaleigh, Cristie Cloutier and her husband, Jason. She is also survived by two brothers, Barry Noble and his wife, Carol, Kyle Noble and his wife, Diane, four brothers-in-law, Raymond LeClair and his wife, Margie, James LeClair and his wife, Jean, Robert LeClair and his wife, Patricia and Scott LeClair and his wife, Kimberly; many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Southern Maine Veteran's Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, Springvale, Maine. To view Jolene's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



Animal Welfare Society



46 Holland Road



Kennebunk, Maine 04043



Published in Journal Tribune on July 16, 2019

