OCEAN PARK - Josephine A. Hills, 95, of Ocean Park died April 8, 2019 after a short illness.

Jo/Josie was born on Dec. 22, 1923 in Caribou to Alma and Arthur Anderson the youngest of seven.

When her sister Carol became engaged, Jo met Carol's fiancé's younger brother Alfred and it was instant chemistry. They were married for 71 years. For 40 years she kept house in Massachusetts, raised daughter Debbie, son Robbie, volunteered, entertained and of course played her beloved bridge.

In 1987, Jo and Al retired to Ocean Park where they had a summer house. Each had visited before knowing one another so it was a very special place.

She now joins Al and Robbie, leaves Debbie and many nieces and nephews who always called her the "fun aunt." For example, she was the best person to go on rides with. She would scream and then give you a wink. The operator would pull the throttle all the way and you'd get the ride of your life.

Our world is a little quieter now as the stubborn Swede with a mischievous imp in her is gone. Godspeed Josie!