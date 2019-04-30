BRISTOL, N.H. - Kelley L. McAloon, 51, a longtime resident of Bristol, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home after a long illness, with her family by her side.

Kelley was born in Rochester, New Hampshre on Dec. 30, 1967 the daughter of the late William L. and Patricia A. (Lizotte) Prentice. She was a graduate of Noble High School in Berwick, Maine, Class of 1986 and was a graduate of Granite State College, in Henniker, Class of 1997. Kelley was employed in the accounting department of Granite State Management and Acme Staple, as well as several other businesses.

She graduated from Empire Beauty School in Laconia and also became a licensed Esthetician. Kelley created and administrated a weight loss diet support group on Facebook that now has over 800 members. She also ran several home businesses, including marketing essential oils and beauty products. Kelly wrote poetry and loved her pet dog and cats.

She was a member of the New Hampshire League of Poetry and St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin. Kelley had a passion for sewing, quilting, and crafting. She enjoyed making embroidery snowflakes.

Her family includes her husband of 20 years John F. McAloon of Bristol, New Hampshire; her brother and sister William Prentice of Lebanon, Maine and Lori Prentice of Lebanon, Maine.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St. Tilton, New Hampshire). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the hours at 11 a.m.at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin. Burial will be held for the family in Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.

Memorial donations in memory of Kelley, may be made to Central VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246 For more information to go: https://www.centralvna.org/support/donate/

For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.