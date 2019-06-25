BIDDEFORD - Kenneth Donald Hutchins, 76, of Biddeford, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Kenneth was born in Hartford, Conn., on March 4, 1943, the son of George and Frances Hodgman Hutchins. Kenneth proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He served in the U.S. Army for 21 years as a combat engineer. After military service, Kenneth worked many years as a police officer retiring from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He also worked for the Boston Police Department and Old Orchard Beach Police Department. Kenneth married Claire Sylvestre on Aug. 23, 1980, and spent 39 years in marriage raising three sons and two daughters together. He was a life member of the , VFW, and the American Legion. Ken was also a volunteer Fireman with the Wells Fire Department. In his spare time, Kenneth enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Woodworking, and building models.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Claire, of Biddeford; three sons, Barry Hutchins and his wife Wendy of Dover-Foxcroft, Kenneth Donald Hutchins II and his wife Carol of Connecticut, and Steven Hutchins and his fiancé Debbie of Dayton; two daughters, Anita Johnson and her husband Steve of Florida, and Amanda Hutchins and her boyfriend Frank of Westbrook; a brother, Gerald "Jerry" Hutchins of Lynn, Massachusetts; a sister, Linda Keane of Lynn, Massachusetts; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday evening June 26, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Burton S. Howe officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale with Military Honors. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on June 25, 2019