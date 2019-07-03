Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH 822 MAIN ST East Greenwich , RI 02818 (401)-884-9222 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH 822 MAIN ST East Greenwich , RI 02818 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH 822 MAIN ST East Greenwich , RI 02818 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. - Kevin Albert McCullough of North Kingstown, R.I. passed away after an eight month battle with cancer on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in Sanford on Nov. 10, 1965 to Elizabeth (Hutchins)



Kevin was the proud father of Nathan McCullough of N. Kingstown, R.I., Colin McCullough of Pennsylvania, and stepson, Joshua Collins of Warwick, R.I.



In addition to his sons and mother, Kevin is survived by his sister, Kimberly Cunningham of Portsmouth, R.I. and her husband, David Fleury, brother, D. David Cunningham of N. Kingstown, R.I. and his wife, Cheryl Cunningham; and nephew, Steven Saracino of Bristol, R.I., and his fiancé, Kayla Lamb. Kevin also leaves Jessica Weimar of E. Greenwich, mother of Nathan and Joshua; and dear friend, Jim Miller of Atlanta, Ga.



Kevin's career included engineering and general management roles at Chip Coolers and Cool Polymers. He authored dozens of patents at both companies. Celanese acquired Cool Polymers in 2014 and Kevin retired from Celanese in 2018.



Kevin was a uniquely special mind. He was a true innovator and will be best remembered for his contribution to the world of heat transfer. His accomplishments in thermally conductive plastics have given engineers a new tool in their toolbox for tackling thermal issues. With his ideas, clear vision, wisdom, wit, work ethic (rivaled by none) and absolute humility, Kevin led a deeply inspired team to bring his innovation to global use and recognition across a multitude of industries; including, automotive, aerospace, medical and industrial electronics.



Kevin loved fast cars and was the epitome of a motorhead, he was an unashamed Trekkie, great Chess player and, above all, loved the New England Patriots and watching the games with friends, family and, most of all, his son, Nate. He would often say, "great play celebrations were when he could get an unsolicited hug from Nate"!



Kevin's love for his family, brilliant mind, and amazing sense of humor will always be cherished and remembered.



Calling hours will be Saturday, July 6 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich, R.I. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown, R.I.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Kevin McCullough to support cancer research at:



Dana-Farber Cancer Institute



P.O. Box 849168



Boston, MA 02284



or via



www.dana-farber.org/gift



