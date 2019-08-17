Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Philip "Phil" Roux. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm Street Biddeford , ME View Map Service 3:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm Street Biddeford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KENNEBUNK - L. Philip "Phil" Roux, 85, of Kennebunk, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at Southern Maine Health Care, Biddeford. He was born in Sanford on Dec. 4, 1933, the son of Maurice C.E. and Beatrice (Auger) Roux Sr.



Phil was educated locally and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1952. He played quarterback for the football team and, per his brother Al, was an "accurate pass thrower." Weightlifting and boxing were also favorite pastimes in the family barn on Pool Road.



Just out of high school, Phil worked for Esso Gas Station on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk, and then for Merchant's Express trucking before beginning his career at Central Maine Power as a lineman in 1955. He married Suzanne Valliere at St. Joseph Church in 1956 and they went on to raise four children together. He often worked overtime reading transformers and doing odd jobs of all types to provide for his family. His time at CMP spanned 37 years, retiring in 1991. He enjoyed woodworking, always including his signature "LPR" and "Bidd. Pool" on the clam baskets, cranberry rakes and hand-carved birds he crafted for more than 50 years. Phil prided himself on being one of the "older" players on the Biddeford Ice Arena's Broomball League and was a member of the L.B. Belanger State of Maine 1973-1974 championship team.



After retirement he volunteered with Meals on Wheels twice a week for more than 24 years, often doing a double shift. Phil enjoyed his customers, many of whom were quite a bit younger than he was. He shared his humor and looked forward to his weekly interactions with them, delivering meals up until May of this year.



Phil is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Suzanne; daughters, Julie Roux, of Saco, Michelle (Troy) Shupe, of Show Low, AZ, Diane (Phillip) Morris, of Beverly, MA; son, Philip M. Roux, of Bartlett, NH; grandchildren, Heather Littlefield, Chantal Peterson, and Taylor Morris; brother, J. Alfred (Martha) Roux, of Brentwood, MO; sister, Françoise (Norman) Laliberte, of Biddeford; sister-in law, Jeanette Roux, of Biddeford Pool, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, Maurice C.E. Roux Jr.



Visiting Hours will be from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine 04005, with a service to follow at 3 p.m. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to



Meals on Wheels



189 Alfred St.



Biddeford, Maine.



