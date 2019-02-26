Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura E. Toth.

SANFORD - Laura Elizabeth (Watkins) Toth ended her courageous 3 ½-year battle with cancer, peacefully on Friday, Feb. 22 surrounded by loved ones.

She was born Aug. 27, 1968 in Durham, North Carolina to Theresa (Gagne) and George N. Watkins. She attended Sanford Schools graduating in 1986 from Sanford High School.

In 1988 she started a 30-plus year career at Sanford Institution for Savings where she was known as an exceptional performer with a great attitude and work ethic.

Laura loved life, family, camping, her children, friends and her career.

She is predeceased by her father George N. Watkins, who was waiting patiently for her to be by his side.

She is survived by her loving husband Brian W. Toth, mother, Theresa (Gagne) Watkins, daughter Taylor M. Worell, son Dustin R. Worell and his wife Lindsey, brother Chris M. Watkins and his wife Holly, brother Brian G. Watkins and his wife Rachel. She was a loving aunt to Braedyn and Thomas Watkins and Stella.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday, March 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Thérèse Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.fightcolorectalcancer.org in Laura's name.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.