CAMDEN - Laurette J. Howard, 99, died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, a month shy of her 100th birthday, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.

Born April 11, 1919 in Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of Henry and Amerilda Marcotte Gagne. Moving to America at a young age, Laurette spent most of her early years in the Saco/Biddeford area.

On February 1, 1940 she married Francis M. Howard in Biddeford.

A devoted homemaker, Laurette was employed in her earlier years with WPA and later at the former Trull Hospital in Biddeford. Together with her husband, she was a long time member of the former Notre Dame Catholic Church in Saco.

Moving to Rockland in 1959, Laurette enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, and listening to many genres of music. She was a fabulous cook and loved improving her home. She was an ardent soap opera fan and watched 'General Hospital' for more than 50 years. Laurette was especially proud of getting a job at Holmes Packing in Rockland in 1978 until it closed. She loved packing sardines and later in life would often say, "If the place hadn't burned down, I'd still be there!"

One of her favorite pastimes was spending time at the casinos, especially in Atlantic City. She took this trip twice a year until 2001 when she and her sister were unable to return home due to the 9/11 attack in New York.

She was spunky and active, and enjoyed taking a walk every day. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Predeceased by her husband Francis in 2003; her daughter Jean in 2012; two brothers, Paul Gagne, Roland Gagne; five sisters, Angela Paradise, Eleanor Huot, Gertrude Perkins, Cecile Dupont, Theresa Lamprion; Laurette is survived by a sister Irene Lemelin of Saco; brother Andrew Gagne of Hollis; son Francis Jr.; grandchildren Steven, his wife Amy, and Billy; one great-granddaughter Kimberly; and many nieces and nephews.

Laurette will be laid to rest beside her husband at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco in the Spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.

To share a memory with the Howard family, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.