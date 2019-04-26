BIDDEFORD - Lee Goldthwaite loosed his mooring line with this world and past into eternity on April 22, 2019.

Lee was the son of Ralph Jordan and Eleanor Marie (Gross) Goldthwaite and the brother of Kathleen Goldthwaite Hedman. He served in the Marines after high school. Lee was a medical technician in Pulmonary Medicine at Maine Medical Center from 1970 until suffering a stroke in 1983. Lee was never able to return to

work, but spent many years gardening and landscaping around his family's residence. He loved to cook and often cooked holiday meals for the whole family.

He loved doting on his two nieces, Carrie and Christin. He always looked forward to his visits with his cousin, Eileen Gross Blokland, and her husband, Michael, when they came back to Maine each summer to visit.

In 2010, he took up residence at Southridge in Biddeford, Maine where he had many friends.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Southridge, who provided excellent care to Lee over the last nine years.

He will be buried in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine at a later time. There are no services, per his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southridge Rehabilitation and Living Center, 10 May St., Biddeford, Maine 04005.

Dennett, Criag & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his arrangements.

For those wishing to post condolences please go to www.dcpate.com