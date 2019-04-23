BIDDEFORD - Leo R. L'Heureux, 75 of Biddeford, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home.

He was born Aug. 9, 1943 in Biddeford, a son of Roland and Rose B. (Tremblay) L'Heureux and was educated locally.

On Aug. 29, 1964, he married Claire Binette at St. Joseph Church.

Leo had been employed as a carpenter with Marcel Tremblay and then became a self-employed cabinet maker.

He was a Captain with the Biddeford Fire Department Call Force, serving for over 30 years. He also volunteered his time with the Biddeford Fire Police.

An avid outdoorsman, Leo loved boating, camping, hunting and four wheeling.

Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and "grand dogs."

Preceding him in death were his wife, Claire in 2014 and an infant brother, Raymond in 1940.

Surviving are two daughters, Denise Hutchinson and husband Jamie of Old Orchard Beach and Brenda L'Heureux of Sun City, California; two sons, Raymond L'Heureux of Biddeford and John L'Heureux and wife Jessica of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; three grandchildren Nicholas and Emma L'Heureux and Ethan Hutchinson; a brother Roland "Beef" L'Heureux and wife Shirley of Kennebunk; two sisters Rachel Pink of Dayton and Jeanne L'Heureux of Gardiner; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

