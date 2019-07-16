Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester G. Foss Jr.. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 26 Market Street North Berwick , ME 03906 (207)-676-2622 Send Flowers Obituary

SACO - Lester G. Foss Jr., 80, passed away on July 10, 2019 where he resided with his wife, Diana, at The Landing in Saco.



He was born Dec. 22, 1938 in Franklin, the son of the late Lester G. and Martha (Milliken) Foss. On Sept. 5, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Diana, at Sheppards Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas.



He was predeceased by his parents, Lester G. and Martha Foss; his son, Lester G. Foss III; and his brother, Robert L. Foss.



Lester is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Diana L. Foss; daughter, Lisa Tilton and her husband, Glenn Tilton of Boothbay Harbor, son, Leonard Foss and his wife, Dawny Foss of Wells; his two brothers, Gardner Foss of Biddeford and Richard Foss and his partner, Anna Santiago of Brewer, sister, Thelma Ropp of Brewer; his five grandchildren, Elizabeth Tilton and Jamie Tilton of Boothbay Harbor, Jason Tilton of San Diego, Sydney Capleton and Mackenzie Foss of Wells; and great-grandson, Noaa Tilton of Boothbay Harbor.



A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Johnson's Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine. A service will be held after the viewing. Immediately following the service, there will be an interment with military honors at Ocean View Cemetery, Route 1, Wells, Maine.



