BIDDEFORD - Linda J. Smith, 73, of Biddeford, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after a brief stay at St. Andre's Health Care. She was born April 2, 1946, in Portland, daughter of Elsie Hill. She went to school in Biddeford. She married Ronald Smith of Biddeford, Dec. 31, 2003.
Linda worked at Kesslen Shoe Shop for several years when she was younger. Later, she traveled the east coast working at local fairs as a vendor. She last worked at Walmart in Biddeford in the fabric department. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ronald Smith, of Biddeford; son, Jon Merrill of Limerick and wife, Deborah, son, Kelsey Merrill of Orange Springs, Fla. and wife, Nicole, three stepsons, Ben Smith of Virginia, Steven Smith of Strong, and John Smith of Westbrook. She had four grandchildren, Jerry Merrill of Midland, Texas, Ashley Butler of Coffee Springs, Ala., and Ben and Hannah Merrill of Limerick. Linda also is survived by three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Emma and Henry.
Published in Journal Tribune on July 11, 2019