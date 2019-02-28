Linda M. Haley

SACO - Linda M. Haley, age 76, of Saco, passed away on Feb. 27, 2019 in Biddeford.

Linda is predeceased by her parents- Gordon and Thelma (Romprey) Haley; her brother- John "Jack" Haley; and two nephews.

She is survived by a niece Sonya Booth and her husband John of Saco; an aunt and two uncles; and several great-nephews and nieces.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 8 at 2 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

