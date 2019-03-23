Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda S. Watters.

BIDDEFORD - Linda S. Watters, age 69, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born Dec. 3, 1949 in Danvers, Massachusetts the daughter of Bartlett and Edith (Foss) Seavey.

Linda had many joys in life, she loved animals especially horses like to play cribbage, was a top-notch monopoly player, she was a proud Yankees and 49'ers fan, liked to listen to Metallica music and going on cruises, but above all she loved to spend time with her family.

Linda was employed at Walmart prior to her illness.

Preceding her in death were her sister Ethel Seavey, and brother Virgil Seavey.

She is survived by two daughters Michelle Sterling and her husband Shawn of Hollis Center and Faedra Binette of Waterboro; a son Lawrence Watters Jr. of Biddeford; grandchildren Corey Binette and his wife Joanie, Caitlyn, Chara, and Emily Sterling, Kimberly Rosenbloom; three great-grandchildren; a brother Andy Seavey and his wife Linda of Tampa, Florida; and four nieces.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the loving care they provided to Linda and her family.

In accordance with Linda's wishes there are no services at this time, the family will hold a memorial service during the spring.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in Linda's memory to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Hope Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.