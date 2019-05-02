SANFORD - Lindy S. Butler, 90, of Sanford, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning on April 29, 2019.

He was born in Augusta on October 17, 1928, a son of Joseph and Myrtle (Morris) Butler. He was raised and educated in Kennebunk and Saco.

Lindy was employed as a merchant marine for a short time. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After the service he married his wife Juanita Gallagher on March 2, 1949. They lived in Saco, Kennebunk and relocated to Lowell, Massachusetts, where he was employed as a machinist and later for the Lowell Housing Authority in the maintenance department, retiring in 1984.

During retirement, Lindy was busy volunteering for the Soup Kitchen staying active with the Elks Lodge and enjoying bingo as frequently as he could.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Juanita Butler on Dec. 7, 1989; his daughter, Karen Russell; one son, Stephen Butler; and by 14 siblings.

He is survived by: one son, Gregory Butler; son-in-law, Wayne Russell Sr.; seven grandchildren, Nicole Montgomery and her husband, David, Eric Russell and his wife, Malinda, Wayne Russell Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, Heather Butler, Erika Masters, Jessica DeJesus and Stephanie Trouville; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews; and dog, Peteu.

Visiting Hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private in Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk. To view Lindy's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com